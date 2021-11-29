MP for Sunyani East, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh has revealed the reason why work stopped on the renovation of the Coronation Park

According to the MP, the Chinese partners were killed by COVID-19

The Sunyani Coronation Park has been left in a deplorable state

The Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, has revealed that work stalled on the renovation of the Sunyani Coronation Park because of the death of the Chinese contractors working on the stadium.

According to the MP, the people contracted to work on the edifice all died following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the politician explained the challenge they faced in refurbishing the Park.

“I was having some discussion with some leaders and I told them about plans to renovate Sunyani Coronation Park,” he said on Kumasi-based Nimdee FM.

“I thought it was a secret but it was however leaked. It is true but unfortunately, Covid-19 has killed the partners of the contractor in China. We are now trying to get alternative means to work on it."

The Sunyani Coronation park has been left in a deplorable state, with the clubs who use it as their home venue left to find alternative pitches.

The park has been home to lower tier sides Bofoakwa Tano FC, B.A. United and Young Apostles FC.

The Club Licensing Board has declared the park unplayable for the 2021/22 season.

