Black Queens striker Sandra Owusu Ansah has been nominated for the Puskas Award 2021

The Supreme Ladies player scored a stunner against Kumasi Sports Academy to earn the nomination

She will compete for the top award with ten other players

Ghanaian female footballer, Sandra Owusu-Ansah has been nominated for the 2021 FIFA Puskas Award after scoring a stunner in the national women's league.

The Supreme Ladies forward netted a worldie against Kumasi Sports Academy with a half volley reminiscent of Zidane's champions League winning goal for Real Madrid in 2002.

FIFA confirmed Owusu-Ansah's nomination on their official website, with the rest of the nominees on Monday, November 29, 2021.

"The race to determine the winner of the FIFA Puskás Award 2021 is under way. Who will succeed 2020 recipient Son Heung-min in claiming the coveted crown? The 11-strong shortlist for the best goal during the award period has been revealed," wrote FIFA.

The former Ghana U17 female national team captain, scored the beautiful goal after spinning from 30 yards to fire home.

She will be competing with Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Manchester City, and Patrick Schik of Czech for the top accolade.

Owusu Ansah's compatriot Yaw Yeboah missed out on the nomination with his stunning solo goal for Wisla Krakow in the Polish league against Gornik Lechzna.

Other Ghanaian players to miss the list are James Bissue of Elmina Sharks and Mizak Asante of Golden Kicks.

The other female nominee in the list of eleven players in Manchester City's Caroline Weir, whose goal against Manchester United made the cut.

