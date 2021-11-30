GFA Technical Director Benhard Lippert has said Ghana can qualify for the World Cup

Lippert believes the team showed enough determination in the game against South Africa

Ghana will find out their play-offs opponent later this year

The technical director of the Ghana Football Association, Benhard Lippert is confident the Black Stars will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The German football technician says the team showed a lot of determination in the game against South Africa, giving him hope the Black Stars will make it pass the play-offs.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Benhard Lippert disclose the Black Stars has a good team that can compete with the very best in the world.

"The last match against South Africa have me a lot of hope," he told Citi Sports.

“We all know we have good players, but I only saw the teamwork, togetherness and passion in the last game.

Lippert believes if a similar attitude is showed in the play-offs, Ghana can qualify for the mundial next year.

The Black Stars struggled at the start of the qualifiers, luckily getting a win against Ethiopia in Ghana before a defeat to South Africa in Johannesburg.

The loss led to the sacking of coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor, with Milovan Rajevac replacing the former Ghana captain.

After a back to back win over Zimbabwe, Ghana were held by Ethiopia, making the last group game against South Africa a do-or-die affair.

The Black Stars eventually won and finished top of group G. Ghana will be waiting for their opponents for the play-offs in a draw to be held next month.

Ghana beat South Africa to seal play-offs spot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana has qualified to the playoffs to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating South African 1-0 on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game on a good note knowing very well that a win will take them to the play-offs.

The four-time African champions playing at home started pressing for the opener as they won the midfield battle.

