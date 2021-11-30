South Africa filed an official protest to FIFA over their world cup qualifier away versus Ghana, which they lost by a penalty goal

The whole of the South African nation are anxiously waiting on FIFA to render a decision on their controversial world cup game with Ghana

Hugo Broos, manager of the team has said he personally does not think South African's proved their claims about match-fixing to a satisfactory level

Hugo Broos, coach of the South African men team, has said he does not think his federation satisfactorily proved claims of match-fixing in the "Ghana game".

The Belgian added that because of that fact, he does not expect FIFA to direct both countries to replay the world cup qualifier game.

He noted that the worst outcome he expects from the matter, sent before the world football governing body, is a suspension of the match referee.

“You have to be able to prove something like that in black and white. Was he bribed? Wasn’t he pressured? Or was he just having a really bad day?

"The numbers are there, but is that enough for FIFA? I personally think that it will remain with a suspension for the referee and that we should not count on a replay”, Broos stated in an interview with HLN Sportcast.

The South African gaffer divulged that the country expect a verdict on their appeal from FIFA within this week, disclosing that the Switzerland headquartered body met on Tuesday.

“FIFA met on Tuesday. We expect a decision in the course of this week. It’s not just about the penalty kick, it’s about the whole game.

"The referee made 71 decisions, 47 of which were foul. The analysis has shown that. And 90 percent of those 47 wrong decisions were against us.”

Ghana Black Star's Andre Ayew scored a first half penalty to secure Black Stars a 1-0 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium and to send the West Africans through to the final qualifying round of the FIFA world cup qualifiers.

South Africa lodged a complaint with FIFA, alleging they were robbed following their defeat to Ghana in the crucial match early this month.

In their complaint, South Africa stated that they want a replay and the main match official, Senegalese Ndiaye Maguette suspended for awarding a 'dubious' penalty against them.

The world football governing body, referred the matter to Disciplinary Committee who commenced investigations last week after asking Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their account of events.

GFA respond to SA 'match-fixing' claims

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged South Africa to google the distance from Accra to Cape Coast, in response to the allegations of match-fixing made by the South Africans.

The South Africans presenting as part of their case of improprieties by the GFA, disclosed that their journey from the airport to the stadium for the 2022 World qualifier, took 9 hours.

