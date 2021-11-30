Mohamed Salah has won the Golden Foot trophy beating Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo

Last year, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who won the award as the Manchester United failed to retain it this term

Salah and his teammates at Liverpool have been superb this season in the Premier League and have only lost one game

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has been named the winner for the 2021 Golden Foot trophy beating Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

So far this season in the Premier League, the Egypt international has been in sparkling form for Liverpool and has also netted 17 goals with seven assists in 18 games.

Mohamed Salah in action for Premier League side Liverpool. Photo by Daniel Chesterton

Salah has really won the hearts of all Liverpool fans with his incredible styles of netting goals as the former Chelsea man is the first ever Liverpool player to score in 10 consecutive games.

What position did Mohamed Salah finish in 2021 Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi was on Monday night named the winner for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, but Mohamed Salah finished as seventh best behind Ronaldo who ended on sixth position.

According to the report on Kingfut and Egypt Independent, Mohamed Salah was in Monaco to receive his Golden Foot trophy which was won last year by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah is now the third African after Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba to win the award, and the Egypt international has expressed happiness.

Mohamed Salah's reaction to Golden Foot trophy

“Winning the Golden Foot award is crazy for me. It is a great honor for me to win this special award because many football legends have won it over the past years.”

Mohamed Salah breaks silence on Liverpool future as contract talks continue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Liverpool ace Mohammed Salah confirmed he wants to stay at Liverpool, going to the lengths of declaring he wants to stay with the Reds “until my last day of football”.

There has been mild speculation on Salah’s future, especially after it emerged he was in contract talks with the Merseyside outfit.

While his current deal expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, Salah is keen on a new deal worth a staggering £500k-a-week.

His performances in recent weeks will certainly merit a massive new contract, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently endorsed his talents by claiming the Egyptian was the best player in the world.

