Afena-Gyan will miss AS Roma's game against Bologna on Wednesday

The Ghanaian forward contracted COVID-19 and has been in quarantine for the past few days

Afena-Gyan has backed the team to win in Bologna

Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan has missed AS Roma's trip to Bologna for Wednesday's serie A game after contracting COVID-19.

The 18-year-old's fast start to life in the Italian topflight has been halted by the virus and he is currently in isolation.

AS Roma confirmed the forward will be out of tomorrow's game in an official statement on their social media pages.

"The club can confirm that, following the latest round of molecular testing involving the first team squad, forward Felix Afena-Gyan has returned a positive test for COVID-19," wrote the club on their website.

"The relevant health authorities have immediately been informed. The player, who has been vaccinated, is doing fine and has now begun isolating at home," added the club.

The young forward, who is having a season to remember, will have to sit out for a couple of days before another test to determine his status.

Afena-Gyan has been impressive in the last few weeks for the Giallorossi's, scoring a brace in the victory over Genoa.

He miss the 1-0 win against Torino over the weekend and was hoping to be included in the squad for the Bologna trip.

Despite being ruled out of the game, the striker has promised to support them from home.

"Tomorrow I’ll be supporting my teammates from in front of the TV. Waiting to test negative and to return to training. Forza AS Roma," he wrote on Twitter.

