Karim Abdul Razak: Photo of 1978 Africa Ballon D'or award pops up

A photo of the Africa Ballon D'or award won by Ghana legend Karim Abdul Razak has popped up on social media.

Abdul Razak is one of the few Ghanaian players to have won the prestigious plaque, which is now referred to as the African Best Player Award.

In a photo posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the award similar to Europe's Ballon D'or is placed with Abdul Razak's named boldly etched on the accolade.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner beat Algeria's Ali Bencheickh and Cameroon's Thomas Nkono for the coveted trophy.

The African Ballon D'or was presented by French Football Magazine between 1970 to 1994, and had to be discontinued after the current Ballon D'or was opened to players from all continents in 1995.

George Weah won the award in 1995, the only African to win the European Ballon D'or.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Sunday is the first Ghanaian player to win the African Ballon D'or after winning it in 1971, beating goalkeeper Robert Mensah and Cameroon's Francois Ndoumbe.

Abedi Pele then won it three years on a row from 1991 to 1993, the Ghanaian player with the most awards.

Few Ghanaian players have come close since, with Samuel Osei Kuffuor twice finishing second and Michael Essien placing second in 2006 and third in 2007.

Abedi Pele's son, Andre Ayew placed third in 2011 and 2015.

