Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng is a big fan of music legend Daddy Lumba

The Hertha Berlin star in a video spotted on social media is seen jamming to the legend's song

Kevin Prince Boateng also makes music when he is not playing football

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

German-born Ghanaian footballer, Kevin Prince Boateng has not hidden his love for music legend Daddy Lumba, after jamming to his popular song 'Aben wo ha'.

The Black Stars forward, who plays for Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga is a big music lover.

In a video posted on Facebook, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Kevin Prince Boateng is seen enjoying Daddy Lumba's tune as he sings along in his luxurious car.

Video drops as Kevin Prince Boateng jams to legendary Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' song. SOURCE: Twitter/ @KPBofficial

Source: Twitter

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba is a prolific musician from Ghana, with multiple hit records.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The legendary singer has also won several awards and is revered by Ghanaians home and abroad.

Prince-Boateng's taste for good music is not surprising as the player also produces and makes songs during his leisure time.

The 34-year-old released King three years ago before following up with Bella Vita a year later. Boateng has over a million views on YouTube.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star these days plays for his boyhood club Hertha Berlin in the German topflight league.

Kevin Prince-Boateng was instrumental as the Black Stars reached the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

He was also a member of the team at the World Cup in Brazil 2014.

K.P Boateng rejoins Hertha Berlin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin has announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, YEN.com.gh can report.

The 34-year-old returns to the club he left 14 years ago as a 20-year-old after spells across Europe.

Boateng signed a year deal which will keep him at the club till the summer of 2022.

K.P Boateng's best days are over

Meanwhile, Former Germany and Bayern Munich legend, Lothar Matthaus, has criticized Hertha Berlin's decision to bring back Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince-Boateng.

Fourteen years after leaving the capital based club, Prince-Boateng returned to help his boyhood club in the Bundesliga.

However, former Bayern midfielder, Lothar Matthaus in an interview with SkySport Deutschland said the 34-year-old's best days in football are over and he is struggling to understand the role played by Boateng at the club.

Source: Yen Ghana