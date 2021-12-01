Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan sees a lot of potential in teen sensation Fatawu Issahaku

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has said 17-year-old Dreams FC winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is the best player in the Ghana Premier League.

According to Gyan, the AFCON U20 Most Valuable Player, has great potential and hopes he keeps his consistency in the topflight.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the forward who is yet to find a new club extoled the qualities of the youngster.

'He is the best player in the Ghana Premier League' - Asamoah Gyan rates Fatwu Issahaku high. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

“I think he’s the best player in the league right now, Fatawu is the best player in the league. I think he’s ready, he’s ready to compete,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“It is my prayer that he continues this way and you know for everything consistency is key. Some players can start on a high but going forward then you see them declining."

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been outstanding in the Ghana Premier League following an explosive start with Dreams FC.

He has scored four goals in five games for the Dawu based club since joining on loan from Steadfast FC.

His top notch performances has seen him earn a call up to the senior national team and made his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in October.

Issahaku shot to prominence after helping Ghana U20 team to glory at the Africa Youth Championship earlier this year.

He was close to joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window but the deal fell through in the eleventh hour.

Agyemang Badu likens Fatawu Issahaku to Abedi Pele

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has said Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to be country's new Abedi Pele.

Agyemang Badu sees similarities in the style of play between the teenager and Ghana's legend Abedi Pele, who also burst onto the scene at a very young age.

In an interview with Starr FM, the China-based midfield powerhouse explained Fatawu is the next big thing for Ghana.

Source: Yen.com.gh