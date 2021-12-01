SAFA president Danny Jordaan has fired back at the Ghana Football Association

Danny Jordaan says the GFA is immature to them on football rules

The South African Football Association has lodged a complaint to FIFA over the poor officiating in the game between Ghana and the Bafana Bafana

The South Africa Football Association president, Danny Jordan has described the Ghana Football Association as immature and inexperienced to school them on football.

The 2010 World Cup hosts were left unhappy with refereeing in the game between the Black Stars and the Bafana Bafana, as they missed out on the play-offs.

In an interview with Robert Marawa, a South African Sports Journalist, Danny Jordaan was furious with Ghana's reaction to their complaint to FIFA.

'A primary school teacher cannot school a University professor' - SAFA fires inexperienced GFA

Source: Twitter

“You cannot be schooled by a primary school teacher when you are a university professor. We have organized a World Cup. It was voted the best ever World Cup on the African continent. We cannot be schooled by people who are just in their first year in administration and so we kept quiet," he said.

The two federations have been at each other's through since the game played at the Cape Coast stadium on November 14, 2021.

South Africa sent their complaint just a day after the match with Ghana responding after FIFA requested for a reply.

FIFA is expected to make a decision on the match before the draw for the play-offs.

Ghana finished top of Group G and are joined by nine others countries for the final stage of the qualifiers.

SAFA blame economic woes on poor officiating in World Cup qualifier

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, South Africa Football Association President, Danny Jordaan, has said that Ghana did all they can to beat the Bafana Bafana to cover up their socio-economic problems.

According to Mr Jordaan, there would have been serious economic implication for the West African nation if Ghana had lost.

In a press conference on Wednesday by the South Africa Football Association, the SAFA head spilled out his country's frustrations of the referee's performance and thinks the game was fixed.

