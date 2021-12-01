Black Stars Player Edmund Addo, could be on his way out of Moldovan club FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the near future

The players agent has said he has received "several good offers" from bigger European clubs after his impressive UEFA Champions league debut

The 21 year old played a major role in the Moldovan club's qualification to the UEFA Champions League, where they faced 13-time winners, Real Madrid

Ghana Black Stars player, Edmund Addo has had many offers come in for him from a number of top European clubs after making his UEFA Champions League appearance.

This was confirmed by the agent of the player, Oliver Arthur of AuthurLegacy Sports M.L in an interview with Angel TV.

The agent said the interests and offers will be discussed with the 21-year-old so he can make a decision on where he best thinks would suit him.

Ghana International Player, Edmund Addo. Source: Instagram/addoskillful21

Source: Instagram

"Edmund Addo has received several good offers following his Champions League exploits with Sheriff.

"Actually he moved there to have the opportunity of playing in the CL and it's really gone well. We'll discuss the offers and see what happens"- Agent, Oliver Arthur.

Edmund Addo has played all five of FC Sheriff Tiraspol's UEFA Champions League group stage games in what is the clubs first time appearance in the elite competition.

Before he made his UEFA Champions League group stage debut against Shakhtar Donetsk on September 15, this year, he helped Sheriff secure qualification to the competition in the play-offs.

Edmund Addo played all six of the play-off games too, taking his UEFA Champions League appearance tally in 2021/22 season to 11.

In those 11 games, Edmund Addo has made 13 interceptions, 2 headed clearances, five foot clearances, and created five chances, numbers that earned him a call-up to the Black Stars by coach Milovan Rajevac with his Ghana debut on November 11.

