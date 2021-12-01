Former Premier League star ventures into music, releases hip-hop album

Ryan Babel's hip-hop album dubbed is "The Autobiography - Chapter 1"

The 34-year-old largely talks about his football career in the album and sings about his relationship with Rafa Benitez

Babel is currently turning out for Turkish giants, Galatasaray

Former Liverpool star Ryan Babel has released his autobiography as a rap record after deciding to venture into music.

Babel is understood to have always had an interest in music - especially hip-hop and often juggled between his love for music and a career in football.

But with the 34-year-old entering the sunset years of his career on the pitch, he has stepped up on the mic with the hope of making a name for himself in music.

The Sun reports the Dutch football star set up a record label when he was 22 but the game took up most of his time.

The footie-turn rapper has now released an album dubbed "The Autobiography - Chapter 1" where he raps mostly about his career in the round-leather game.

He also sings about his relationship with Rafa Benitez and how legendary tactician Louis van Gaal never believed in him.

Speaking on his decision to go into music and his autobiography, Babel divulged to The Guardian he wanted to make his authentic.

"I was aware that, if I wanted to make it authentic, I had to share stuff that maybe isn’t always comfortable to tell," he told The Guardian.

"I’m really proud of what I was able to tell in the final product and the way I was able to tell it," he added.

Babel, who also had a stint with Fulham during his time in the Premier League is currently for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

