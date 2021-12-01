Kelvin Yeboah, Nephew of Tony Yeboah Attracts Offers From Top European Clubs

Kelvin Yeboah, nephew of former Ghanaian International and Leeds United forward, Tony Yeboah, is said to have top European clubs lined up for his signature

The 21-year-old who is on the wish-list of the Ghana Black Stars has already featured for the Italian under 21 side

Kelvin Yeboah has nine goals in 15 games already for his team Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga

Kelvin Yeboah, nephew of ex Ghanaian International and Leeds United forward, Tony Yeboah, has top European clubs enquiring about his possible transfer.

Sports director of Austrian club Sturm Graz, Andreas Schicker, said in an interview that the enquiries about striker Kelvin Yeboah, have not been formal.

"There are always inquiries, but so far there have only been loose inquiries. There is no written offer on the table,” Schicker said.

Sturm signed Ghanaian born, Kelvin Yeboah from WSG Tirol in February this year for a reported fee of €500,000 (three million Ghana cedis).

With 12 goals and 7 assists in 24 games for Sturm Graz this season, Yeboah's market value has now risen significantly to 3.5 million euros (24 million Ghana cedis).

The striker has scored 18 goals and nine assists in 40 competitive games for Graz since joining them 11 months ago.

The Ghanaian-born Italian this year was handed his debut Black Stars call-up but he snubbed it for Italy under 21 side making his debut for the Italian junior side in the ongoing UEFA U21 European Championship.

The 21-year-old, quarantined for 10 days for coronavirus scare, missed the last international break with Italy.

The Ghana senior national team and football association, the GFA still bear a touch for the 21-year-old and pray Kelvin Yeboah will switch his allegiance to the Black Stars of Ghana.

Kelvin Yeboah and Chelsea FC Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey of Brighton Albion, are among a concise list of players Ghana hopes they will be able to convince to come play ahead of the CAF African Cup of Nations and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

