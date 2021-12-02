The Princesses will face Zambia in the FIFA Women's U20 World Cup qualifier in Lusaka this week

The team led by Hasaacas Ladies star Evelyn Badu arrived in Zambia on Wednesday

The Black Princesses will engage the Zambians on Saturday, November 4, 2021

Best player at the just ended CAF Women's Champions League, Evelyn Badu will lead the Black Princesses in the FIFA U20 Women World Cup qualifier against Zambia on Saturday, November 4, 2021.

The Hasaacas Ladies star and her teammates arrived in Lusaka on Wednesday for the crucial encounter this weekend.

In photos posted on Twitter, the team made up of a squad of 23 players, management and technical team are seen unpacking at the Airport.

Ghana's female U20 national team set up the tie against Zambia after Mauritania pulled out of the second round of the qualifiers.

The Black Princess, who have not missed a World Cup appearance, have to record a good scoreline in Zambia to make the second leg an easy one in Accra.

The West African giants will host Zambia in Accra in two weeks time with the winner on aggregate progressing to the 2022 World Cup.

Coach Ben Forkuo named a strong squad dominated by Hasaacas Ladies players for the game.

Evelyn Badu wins Golden Boot at CAF Women's Champions League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Hasaacas Ladies star forward, Evelyn Badu, has won the Golden Boot at the just ended CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.

The Ghanaian forward netted five goals to win the Golden Boot and be adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

In videos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the queen of African football is seen delivering at her best.

Evelyn Badu and three teammates make CAF Women's CL Best XI

Four Hasaacas Ladies players have been named in the best eleven of the CAF Women's Champions League which ended on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Top scorer Evelyn Badu, forward Doris Boaduwaa and defenders Janet Egyir and Perpetual Agyekum were part of the team.

The team was released by CAF on their official Twitter handle, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

