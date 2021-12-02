Thomas Partey will battle it out with Cristiano Ronaldo in the English Premier League (EPL) on Thursday when Arsenal visit Old Trafford in their match-day 14 fixture

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to continue his good run of form against Manchester United in what looks to be interim boss Michael Carrick's last game in charge

While Manchester United are yet to score against Arteta's Arsenal, caretaker manager, Michael Carrick is on a two-game unbeaten streak

YEN.com.gh has analyzed the last time Thomas Partey faced Cristiano Ronaldo, how that went and what to expect ahead of their meeting again on Thursday.

The two, old foes from the capital of Spain, will renew their contest today when Manchester United welcome Arsenal to the Old Trafford in the round 14 fixture of the EPL.

The Ghanaian midfielder will be tasked by manager Mikel Arteta with keeping the Portuguese quiet for as long as possible.

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey and Portuguese international, Cristiano Ronaldo. Source: Instagram/@thomaspartey5 and @cristiano

Source: Instagram

If you ask other players who have been asked to do similar in the past against Ronaldo, one of whom is Partey, they would tell you, it is one tough job.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The last time the two met

The last time Thomas Partey faced Cristiano Ronaldo was on April 8, 2018, in the Madrid Derby at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish Laliga.

A nice one-two pass exchange combination between Partey and Antoine Griezmann opened up a shooting opportunity for Vitolo, but he delayed to shoot and had Keylor Navas clear the ball off his feet.

The lost ball fell to Griezmann who took his time to score past the Real Madrid defenders on the goal line, ensuring Atletico Madrid left with a point away from home.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the opener for Real Madrid four minutes earlier with a first time volley from the back post after a sublime Gareth Bale cross from the left flank.

Thomas Partey played 82 minutes starting the game in midfield alongside now Chelsea FC midfeilder, Saul, Koke, and Vitolo.

As the man shielding the back four, Partey made 44 passes, 39 of those being accurate, seven being long balls, and won five duels out of seven, six recoveries, and a single interception and tackle each.

The Ghanaian deputy captain was yellow carded for a foul on Lucas Vasquez in the 34 minute of the game, and was why as a prevention from being sent off with a red, was substituted by manager Diego Simeone with eight minutes left on the clock plus the three in added time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, even after scoring for Real Madrid, lasted even less than Partey did on the field with the Portuguese making way for Karim Benzema in the 62nd minute , a move manger Zidane thought necessary as the minutes went by with Real Madrid still searching for a winner.

What to look forward to on Thursday

This meeting will be a lot different than the last time Partey faced Cristiano Ronaldo at least in two big ways, clubs and age.

Both players have switched leagues and clubs from the Spanish Laliga and Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for the English Premier League's Manchester United and Arsenal respectively since the last time out.

Also, both players have aged some more since they last met in 2018, with Cristiano Ronaldo now 36 years old and Thomas Partey now 28 years old.

Both players are expected to start Thursday's game, and when they do, they are bound to run into each other contesting for the ball on a few occasions at least.

Arsenal are in a better form than Manchester United who will not be without newly appointed interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, but all that will probably matter less.

Tony Yeboah's nephew, Kelvin Yeboah could end up in the EPL

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kelvin Yeboah, nephew of ex Ghanaian International and Leeds United forward, Tony Yeboah, has top European clubs enquiring about his possible transfer.

Sports director of Austrian club Sturm Graz, Andreas Schicker, said in an interview that the enquiries about striker Kelvin Yeboah, have not been formal.

Source: Yen