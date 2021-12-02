Football administrator Alhaji Grusah has blasted Asamoah Gyan for his penalty claims

The King Faisal Babies owner claims Asamoah Gyan is 'ungrateful and a pretender'

Asamoah Gyan said the penalty against South Africa in the World Cup qualifier was soft

Bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal Babies, Alhaji Karim Grusah has slammed football icon, Asamoah Gyan, over his soft penalty claims after the Ghana and South Africa game.

Asamoah Gyan said in the heat of the on-going back-and-forth between the Ghana Football Association and the South African Football Association that defender Daniel Amartey went down too easy for the penalty.

However in an interview with Atinka FM, Grusah branded Gyan as a pretender and says he should not be making such comments.

'Asamoah Gyan is a pretender' - Alhaji Grusah slams Ghana legend for South Africa penalty claims. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet @ghanafaofficial @FIFAcom

Source: Twitter

“Asamoah Gyan is ungrateful and a pretender, he won’t even get the opportunity to become a ball boy, he should stop talking about the penalty against South Africa,” Grusah said on Atinka FM as quoted by Ghanasportsonline.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

South Africa's football federation has reported referee Ndiaye Maguette to FIFA and want a review of the game played on November 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ghana's Football Association are waiting for the outcome of FIFA's report on the game as they look forward to next year's play-offs.

Ghana missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia and are hoping to make a return in Qatar 2022.

Asamoah Gyan remains Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with six goals from three tournaments,

South Africans happy with Asamoah Gyan's penalty claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, South African football fans have jumped in support of Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan for claiming the penalty awarded the Black Stars in the win over Bafana Bafana is a soft one.

According to Ghana's all time leading scorer, defender Daniel Amartey went down too easy for referee Ndiaye Maguette to point to the spot for a penalty.

In post on Social Media, fans of the Bafana Bafana described Gyan as a hones man with some insisting a permanent residency should be given to the 2010 World Cup star.

Source: Yen