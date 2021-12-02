Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award is still generating talks among football fans around the world

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has now explained that there would not have been controversy if Salah or Lewandowski had won

Mohamed Salah who is the current highest goal scorer in the Premier League finished as seventh best on the 2021 Ballon d'Or list

Ian wright has explained that there would have been less controversy if Liverpool striker or Robert Lewandowski had won the 2021 Ballon d'Or and not Lionel Messi of PSG.

Football fans around the world continued to voice out their displeasure on Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or ahead of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Mohamed Salah was certainly in contention for the Ballon d'Or thanks to his incredible performances so far this season for Liverpool.

Apart from being the current top scorer in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah also has the highest number of assists so far this term.

According to the report on HITC, Ian wright stated clearly that he was expecting Mohamed Salah of Liverpool to win the Ballon d'Or.

Ian Wright's reaction to 2021 Ballon d'Or

“I thought Mo Salah deserved to win it really, I was shocked that he didn’t get top three at least,”

''If it was Salah or Lewandowski, I don’t think anyone would have gone ‘oh my gosh’ Messi should have won it.''

Ibrahimovic reveals who actually deserved to win 2021 Ballon d’Or award in stunning revelation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined many football fans around the world who have frowned at the announcement of Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award ahead of Robert Lewandowski.

Lionel Messi who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain was named the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award at the gala night held in Paris on Monday.

Many football fans claimed afterwards that Lionel Messi should not have won it considering how superb Lewandowski has been for Bayern Munich this year.

Even last year, Robert Lewandowski was expected to be named the winner of the award, but the organizers cancelled it due to the trouble of COVID-19.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stated clearly that Lionel Messi is a good player, but added that Lewandowski should have won the Ballon d'Or.

