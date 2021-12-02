Panic at Old Trafford as top Man United striker agrees to join Barcelona

Edinson Cavani's current deal with Man United is set to expire at the end of the season

Cavani is unlikely to renew the contract as he has an undying desire of playing in Spain

Reports suggest Barcelona could be his next destination, with the La Liga giants interested in him

The Uruguayan has endured a disappointing spell this season plagued with a series of injuries

Veteran Man United striker Edinson Cavani could be on his way out of the club after reportedly agreeing to join Barcelona.

Cavani is unlikely to renew the contract as he has an undying desire of playing in Spain. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cavani's current deal with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season, having been convinced to stay for another year by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, unlike in his first season at Old Trafford, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward has endured a disappointing campaign this season, with injuries taking a huge toll on his form.

The Uruguay international has scored just once this term, managing five appearances across competitions.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

And with his deal winding down, Metro UK reports he has plans on joining Barcelona at the end of the season to link up with Xavi who has laid a master plan to rebuild the La Liga club.

Cavani is understood to have always had a desire of playing in Spain and came close to joining Atletico Madrid in 2020 before United snapped him up on a free transfer.

Incidentally, Barca were also interested in his services last summer and could now finally land him in 2022, with the striker said to be desperate to play in Spain.

The 34-year-old scored 17 times in his debut season at Old Trafford and is a popular figure with United's support base.

Rangnick wants Werner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported newly-appointed Man United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly keen to raid Chelsea for Timo Werner.

Werner has struggled to live up to his billing since joining Chelsea from the Bundesliga in 2020.

The German striker has managed to score just seven Premier League goals in 43 matches and has appeared to have fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel

Source: Yen