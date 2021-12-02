Asamoah Gyan turned 36 recently on Monday, November 22, and Ghanaians took advantage of the day to reminisce on the best days

The Ghanaian all-time goal scorer has done a little reminiscing of his own, remembering his senior high school days at Accra Academy

Gyan, who made his international debut for the Black Stars some 18 years ago on November, 19 2003, has had a full career players from this part of Africa rarely do

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, has taken to his social media handle to share a throwback photo of his senior high school days.

The photo sighted by YEN.com.gh was taken with a group of boys in what looked like an "after friendly game" photo.

Asamoah Gyan added the words;

"Who can identify me in this picture? we have come a long way . Accra Academy days."

Ghana International, Asamoah Gyan. Source: Instagram/@asamoah_gyan3

Gyan has played at the Olympics, African Cup of Nations, World Cup, English Premier League, Italian Serie A, and the French League 1 just to name a few.

The Ghanaian goal poacher was the first player ever to score at nine (9) consecutive international tournaments.

In the whole world, there are only two players to have done this, Gyan, who did it first, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asamoah Gyan is the Ghanaian player that has represented the Ghana Black Stars the most at 109 caps.

Current captain, Dede Ayew recently marked his 100th cap with the Black Stars and could surpass Gyan soon but till he does, the record is Gyan's.

Asamoah Gyan also broke and set the record for the African with the most goals at the FIFA world cup at the 2014 FIFA world cup in Brazil.

Formerly, the record was held by legendary Cameroonian striker, Roger Milla.

