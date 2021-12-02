Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has turned 31

The former Udinese player celebrated his new age by posting a photo on Instagram

Agyemang-Badu plays for Qingdao F.C in China

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu turned 31-years-old today and the footballer took to Instagram to share a lovely photo as he celebrates the day.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who returned from the national team last year, is revered in Ghana for his role in the Black Satellites World Cup triumph in 2009.

In a photo posted on Instagram, the ex-Udinese and Hellas Verona player is seen expressing gratitude to his maker with the emojis representing thankfulness.

Lovely photos of former Ghana midfielder Agyemang-Badu drops as he turns 31 today. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Udinese_1896 Instagram/ badu8

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu shocking retired from the national team in 2020 after a brief hiatus due to heart problems.

The 31-year-old played 78 times for the Black Stars, scoring eleven goals, one of which was nominated for a Puskas award.

The midfielder had to leave Hellas Verona due to the problem and was inactive for almost a year.

However, these days he plies his trade in China where he plays for Qindao FC.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu joins Chinese Super League club

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Emmanuel Agyemang is reported to have joined Chinese side top flight side Qingdao FC.

The former Black Stars midfielder has been without a club since his stint with Italian club Hellas Verona ended after he terminated his contract and retired.

However, Ghanasoccernet reports that the 30-year old has officially signed a deal with Chinese Super League side Qingdao FC.

Agyemang-Badu likens Fatawu Issahaku to Abedi Pele

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has said Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to be country's new Abedi Pele.

Agyemang Badu sees similarities in the style of play between the teenager and Ghana's legend Abedi Pele, who also burst onto the scene at a very young age.

In an interview with Starr FM, the China-based midfield powerhouse explained Fatawu is the next big thing for Ghana.

