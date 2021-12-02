Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that he could have been a Germany international if he had not left Hertha Berlin at a young age

The Ghana forward left the Bundesliga at age 20 at one of the best young prospects in Europe

Prince Boateng has returned to his boyhood club Hertha Berlin after 14 years away

Ghanaian forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has made an interesting revelation about his international career after admitting he left the Bundesliga at the wrong time.

Prince Boateng's career looked promising at the age of 20 with European giants chasing after his signature while he was playing for Hertha Berlin.

The German-born decided to leave for Tottenham in England and in an interview with Hertha Berlin, he revealed he should have stayed a season or two to help his career with the Germany national team.

Leaving the Bundesliga at a young age affected my Germany career - Kevin Prince Boateng reveals. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @HerthaBSC_EN

Source: Twitter

"I was 20 years old, a regular - it was all good. I was at home, my family was here. I should have stayed here for another two or three years, then maybe I would have become a German national player,” Boateng told the club’s official website.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Having played for Germany at the U19, U20 and U21 levels, K.P Boateng decided to switch allegiance to Ghana in 2010.

He became the prodigal son of German football after a tackle on Michael Ballack led to the then Germany captain's absence at the 2010 World Cup.

Prince Boateng was however a hero in Ghana after a successful World Cup with the Black Stars in South Africa.

That will change four years later when he and Sulley Muntari were sacked from the Black Stars camp for indiscipline at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Kevin Prince Boateng rejoins Hertha Berlin after 14 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin has announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, YEN.com.gh can report.

The 34-year-old returns to the club he left 14 years ago as a 20-year-old after spells across Europe.

Boateng signed a year deal which will keep him at the club till the summer of 2022.

Source: Yen.com.gh