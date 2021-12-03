Fans of Arsenal have been left frustrated by midfielder Thomas Partey's performance against Manchester United

The Ghana international looked a pale shadow of himself as Manchester United defeated Arsenal

The Gunners have reacted on Social Media following an abysmal night at Old Trafford

Fans of Arsenal have reacted to the team's poor showing against Manchester United on Wednesday night, with many pointing fingers at Thomas Partey for the defeat.

The Gunners were handed their second defeat in three games after a Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The club's fans were unimpressed with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, venting their frustrations at the ex-Atletico Madrid man on Social Media.

'Partey probably went to all Wizkid's shows' - Fans react to Arsenal midfielder's performance against Man Utd. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Arsenal

Some fans claim the Ghanaian is not worth the amount paid for him while other are alleging he was at Wiz Kid's shows at the London O2 Arena.

"Robbie from Arsenal fan tv said Alonso is Chelsea’s starting LWB, Partey is better than Kovacic, Gabriel is better than Rudiger & Henry was a better big game player than Drogba. I feel sick," wrote Conn FC on Twitter.

"Every day I thank Pep for choosing Rodri over Partey. This is the hall of shame of hall of shame performances," added Ryan.

"Partey probably went Wizkid all three days," Mikez AFC adds.

"Partey was the worst midfielder on a pitch with Elneny, Mctominay and Fred. Do you know how mad that is," Timothy wrote on Twitter.

"I can see why Atletico used to pay Partey 30k a week," writes ABZ.

"This is one of the most frustrating games I’ve had to watch in ages. I won’t be able to handle seeing certain names on Monday. Aubameyang and Partey have let the fans down massively, not today but the whole season," wrote Edward Hagn.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Manchester United to victory against Arsenal

Ronaldo netted a second half brace including his 800th career goals as Manchester United defeated Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Emile Rowe Smith opened the scoring for Arsenal in bizarre circumstances but Bruno Fernandez leveled for United just before the break.

Ronaldo gave United the lead before Martin Odegaard leveled for Arsenal but he quickly turned a villain after bringing Fred down in the box. Ronaldo made no mistake.

Partey plays as Arsenal draw against Crystal Palace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars pair, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey faced off in the English Premier League as Crystal Palace engaged Arsenal on Monday night at the Emirates.

Jordan Ayew had a good game, providing the assist for Crystal Palace's opener as the Eagles returned to South London with a point in the 2-2 draw.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian duo were involved in the thick of action in an entertaining game in London.

Source: Yen