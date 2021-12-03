Samuel Umtiti: Barcelona outcast confronted by irate fans as he leaves training

Umtiti was left irritated after fans blocked and climbed onto his car as he was leaving training

The French superstar has fallen out of favour at Barcelona and could leave soon

A video on December 1 showed Umtiti confronting fans, who were keen on winding him up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti was recently forced to confront fans after a nasty incident at the club’s training grounds.

Samuel Umtiti was left furious by fans who blocked his way as he was leaving training. Photo: Socialdrive/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Umtiti, whose Barcelona career is on the verge of an unfortunate end, was among the Barca players who were mobbed by fans on Wednesday, December 1 as they left training.

The French superstar was attempting to leave training when a group of five fans stepped in front of his swanky cars and started jumping and chanting.

At some point, one of the fans climbed onto the car, and this seemed to trigger Umtiti, who did a fake acceleration to try to scare the fans out of the way.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Eventually, he angrily speeds off for a few yards before stepping out of the vehicle to confront the fans behind him.

In the bizarre incident fully caught by one of the fans on video, Umtiti strides towards them and in clear agitation, asks:

“Do you pay for the car? Why do you mess around? Do you know what respect is?”

The bizarre exchange sees some of the fans ask for his signature, while others try to play down the incident by asking for photos.

The video ends with Umtiti storming back to his car, with the fans, clearly ungovernable at this point, following him still.

Frozen

Despite his contract running until 2023, Umtiti is likely to leave Barcelona sooner as he is not part of new manager Xavi’s plans.

Umtiti fell out of favour with Barcelona fans after it emerged he was among the players who rejected a pay cut at the height of the club’s financial woes.

The club offered to rip up his current contract to enable him to walk away for free in the summer, an offer which he rejected.

At the moment, he continues to be a Barcelona player but it is highly unlikely he will get regular playing time.

Umtiti is not the first football personality to have his car mobbed by irate fans.

In October, when Ronald Koeman was fighting to save his job, he was confronted by angry fans outside the stadium after another poor result.

Gareth Bale was also confronted by fans last month as he was leaving Real Madrid training.

Source: Yen.com.gh