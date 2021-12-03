Michael Essien turned 39-years-old on Friday, December 3, 2021

The former Black Stars player has been receiving well wishes from former clubs and fans around the globe

Essien is revered for his exploits while playing for Ghana and in Europe

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has been receiving well wishes from former clubs and fans across the globe as he turned 39 on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan player has been celebrated by the clubs he played for as well lovers of football.

In messages and videos posted on Social Media, several football followers have sent in goodwill messages with other sharing some of his great goals.

Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien celebrated worldwide on 39th birthday. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @ChelseaFC

"Happy birthday, Michael Essien," wrote Chelsea.

"Happy birthday, Michael Essien!," wrote the official handle of UEFA Champions League, with the video of his goal against Barcelona.

Ghanaian sports journalist, George Addo Jnr wrote, "Still can't believe the accuracy of this strike over 30yrds,the power, technique bend, and that it was all calculated and executed in a flash. Happy Birthday to the Bison."

"Wanted to wish the Bison, Michael Essien, a very happy birthday today," Frank Khalid, a staunch Chelsea fan wrote.

"Happy Birthday to Black Stars and Chelsea Legend Michael Essien," adds Owuraku Ampofo.

Citi FM's head of sports, Fentuo Tahiru wrote, Happy birthday to my favorite Chelsea player of all time, the Bison, Michael Essien! Have a good one senior man."

La Liga wrote, "A Ghanaian warrior who played with a smile on his face.."

YEN did not miss the celebrations, posting, "Happy birthday to Former Black stars, Chelsea and Real Madrid legend, Michael Essien who turns 39 years old today."

Michael Essien, these days, works as assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

He played for Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung and Sabail FK, winning several trophies including the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Chelsea celebrate Michael Essien

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, on Friday, August 19, 2005 former Black Star midfielder Michael Essien made a move that changed his life and that of many Ghanaians too.

The bison, as he is affectionately cheered by many of his fans, joined English Premier League side Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Chelsea paid £24.4 million for the midfielder which was a record transfer for fee paid by the club and for an African player eclipsing the £24 million paid a year earlier for Ivorian Didier Drogba.

