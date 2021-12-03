FIFA has rejected South Africa's protest against Ghana

The world football governing body ruled South Africa did not meet the requirement for them to act

Ghana beat South Africa in Cape Coast to progress to the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Football's world governing body, FIFA has thrown out South Africa's case against Ghana, according to football portal Ghanasoccernet.com.

South Africa did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition for them to secure a replay.

In a quote on GHANASoccernet, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the protest against Ghana is deemed inadmissible.

'The protest is declared inadmissible' - FIFA dismisses South Africa's case against Ghana. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @FIFAcom

Source: Twitter

“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Although, the case has been dismissed, South Africa can still appeal if they have enough evidence backing their claims.

"The decision is subject to appeal," added FIFA.

Ghana's Football Association and SAFA have been back-and-forth since the game between the two countries in Cape Coast on November 14, 2021.

The Black Stars were awarded a penalty, which was converted by Andre Ayew as Ghana won the game to grab the ticket for the play-offs from Group G.

Ghana beat South Africa to seal play-offs spot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana has qualified to the playoffs to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating South African 1-0 on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game on a good note knowing very well that a win will take them to the play-offs.

The four-time African champions playing at home started pressing for the opener as they won the midfield battle.

South Africa report Ghana to FIFA

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association, Tebogo Motlanthe, is hoping the game between Ghana and the Bafana Bafana will be replayed after lodging a complaint against referee Ndiaye Maguette.

According to Tebogo Motlanthe, the game was fixed and his outfit are gathering information to back their case.

In quotes on the Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the CEO of SAFA was unhappy with the performance of the Senegalese referee.

Source: Yen