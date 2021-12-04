The South Africa Football Association has responded to FIFA's dismissal of their protest against Ghana

SAFA is requesting for reasons from FIFA for throwing out their case

The Bafana Bafana lost to the Black Stars on November 14 to miss a play-offs spot in the World Cup qualifiers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The South African Football Association is requesting for reasons for the dismissal of their case against Ghana and Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette.

SAFA confirmed their receipt of FIFA's verdict on the game but insists they are weighing their options as they prepare to take the case even further.

In an official response on SAFA's website, Chief Executive Officer, Tebogo Monthlante says they are looking at possible options.

'We want reasons for the dismissal of our protest' - South Africa to FIFA. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FIFAcom @BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

“We have received the decision without details and we will request FIFA for the reasons and consider our options," he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

South Africa reported the Ghana Football Association and Ndiaye Maguette to FIFA, establishing their displeasure over proceedings in their defeat to Ghana.

The Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 to the Black Stars in controversial circumstances, with the penalty awarded Ghana producing varied reactions.

Despite their allegation FIFA said they do not have enough to meet the requirements of art 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

FIFA dismisses SAFA's case against Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, football's world governing body, FIFA has thrown out South Africa's case against Ghana, according to football portal Ghanasoccernet.com.

South Africa did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition for them to secure a replay.

In a quote on GHANASoccernet, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the protest against Ghana is deemed inadmissible.

SAFA want replay of Ghana game

Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association, Tebogo Motlanthe, is hoping the game between Ghana and the Bafana Bafana will be replayed after lodging a complaint against referee Ndiaye Maguette.

According to Tebogo Motlanthe, the game was fixed and his outfit are gathering information to back their case.

In quotes on the Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the CEO of SAFA was unhappy with the performance of the Senegalese referee.

Source: Yen