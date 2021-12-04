Andre Ayew has lauded his former coach David Moyes for what he is doing at West Ham

The Ghana captain played in Moyes' first stint at the London club in 2016

The former Swansea star now plays in Qatar for Al Sadd

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has heaped praises on West Ham manager David Moyes for his incredible transformation of the London club this season.

West Ham are currently fourth on the English Premier League table and stunned leaders Chelsea on Saturday afternoon to maintain a firm grip of their position.

In an interview with London World, the 31-year-old explained how the Scottish gaffer meticulously arranges his team which makes them hard to beat.

'Moyes knows how to put a team into a good structure' - Andre Ayew praises West Ham coach. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ESPNFC @WestHam

Source: Twitter

“The thing about David Moyes and his coaching team is that he knows how to put the team into a good structure and that is clearly showing and they are winning games," Ayew told londonworld.com.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I know what it means to the fans to have the team competing with the big boys and playing in Europe," he added.

Andre Ayew was a member of Moyes' team during his first spell with the club between 2016 and 2018. The Ghanaian forward struggled to command a role due to injuries but has always reserved some praises for the gaffer.

West Ham have been outstanding in the ongoing season, and on Saturday after inflicted Chelsea with their second defeat of the season.

Chelsea had taken the lead twice through Thiago Silva and Mason Mount and twice the Hammers came back with Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen scoring for them.

Arthur Masuaku grabbed the winner with three minutes remaining to take all three points.

The London club have also progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Andre Ayew scores as Ghana beat South Africa to seal play-offs spot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana has qualified to the playoffs to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating South African 1-0 on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game on a good note knowing very well that a win will take them to the play-offs.

The four-time African champions playing at home started pressing for the opener as they won the midfield battle.

Source: Yen News