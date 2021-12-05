Ghana's amputee team has been left stranded in Tanzania

The team won the Africa Amputee championship 2021 on Saturday, December 4

The victorious team is pleading on government to help them return home

Newly crowned Africa Amputee Cup of Nations Champions, team Ghana, has been left stranded in Tanzania despite finishing the tournament by clinching the ultimate.

The Amputee team is calling on government to help them return home as they are short of funds in the East African nation.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, captain Richard Attah Opainstil explained the team self financed itself to the competition but have been left with no money and want help to return home.

Video: Victorious Ghana Amputee team beg to be airlifted home after winning African Cup.

"My name is Richard Attah Opainstil, team Ghana captain, national amputee team. The CANAF championship hosted in Tanzania has been won by Ghana. When we were leaving, we did not make much noise because of a rift in the team," he started.

"However, we put that behind us and a contingent of nine players, most of who play professional in Turkey came together to compete in the tournament with our own money and no sponsorship," he added.

"We've won the trophy, it is not ours but for Ghana so we are pleading for us to be airlifted home because we don't have money here."

Ghana defeated Togo 3-2 in the final to win the championship on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

How Ghana won the CANAF Championship

The national Amputee team started the championship with an opening game against Egypt, a game they won 3-0. Boosted by the victory, the team thrashed rivals Nigeria 4-0 to make it to the quarter finals.

Team Ghana then squared off against Kenya, beating the East Africans 2-0 to set up a semifinal clash with Angola. Ghana defeated Angola 3-1.

In the final against Togo, Ghana edged their neighbours in a five goal thriller.

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama congratulated the team on their success.

"Congratulations to the Ghana Amputee National Team for winning the 2021 Amputee African Cup of Nations," he wrote on Facebook.

"I received a notification earlier in the day to make time and watch the finals against Liberia but my activities here in The Gambia did not allow me.

"I am happy to hear of your 3-2 victory against Liberia. The team deserves all the applause for winning the trophy."

