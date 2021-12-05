Video: PSG celebrate Lionel Messi's 7th Ballon D'or with Rocky Dawuni's song

French club PSG presented Messi's seventh Ballon D'or to their fans before the game against Nice

PSG celebrated the moment with a song by Ghana's Grammy nominated musician Rocky Dawuni

PSG drew their game against Nice on Wednesday, December 1

French giants, Paris Saint Germain presented Lionel Messi's seventh Ballon D'or and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's best goalkeeper gong to their fans with music from Ghana's Rocky Dawuni.

The Grammy nominated musician's song 'it's time' was played as the two PSG players celebrated the moment with their fans.

In a video posted on Social Media, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the players were met with huge applause as the awards were displayed at the Parc de Princess.

PSG celebrate Lionel Messi's 7th Ballon D'or with Rocky Dawuni's song. SOURCE: Twitter/ @PSG_English @RockyDawuni

Source: Twitter

Rocky Dawumi was nominated for the 64th Grammy awards and will be competing with the likes of Nigeria's Wizkid for the Global Music award.

Meanwhile, the game between Paris Saint Germain and OGC Nice ended in a goalless stalemate.

Source: Yen.com.gh