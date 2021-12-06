Hearts of Oak are out of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing their second leg game in Algeria

The Phobians were hammered 4-0 by JS Saoura to lose the tie 4-2 on aggregate

The Ghanaian champions will now have to shift their attention to the Ghana Premier League

Accra Hearts of Oak's journey in this season's continental football has come to a disappointing end after a 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura in Algeria.

The Phobians are now out of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 4-2 on aggregate to the Algeria club on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian champions conceded two goals in each half to suffer another humiliating exit from Africa.

Hearts of Oak went into the game with a two goal advantage, after winning the first leg in Accra, courtesy goals from Ibrahim Salifu and Isaac Agyenim Boateng.

However, the Algerians will quickly level that score after Abdeljalil Saad and forward Oussama Bellatreche netted in the first half.

Although, there was a slim glimmer of hope for the Ghanaian side, who needed just a goal to stretch the game, they conceded again three minutes after the break. Bellatreche scored his second of the game to make it 3-2.

Things went from bad to worse for the former winners after Aimen Abdelaziz Lahmeri skillful went past Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed before firing home for the four with two minutes left.

The Phobians dropped from the CAF Champions League after a disastrous showing against Wydad Athletic Club, losing 6-2 on aggregate and have now lost to another North African side with a 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

The team will now have to shift their attention to the Ghana Premier League.

