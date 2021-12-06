King Faisal has ended Asante Kotoko's unbeaten start to the season

The 'In Sha Allah' Boys stopped Kotoko after a 3-1 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Zubairu Ibrahim netted a hat-trick for King Faisal Babies FC

King Faisal Babies FC earned the bragging rights over their nieghbours Kumasi Asante Kotoko after halting their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Ibrahim Zubairu's hat-trick was enough as the 'In Sha Allah' boys grabbed all three points with a 3-2 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Green and Whites showed quality finishing after taking their chances in the game.

Before the game in Kumasi, both teams had been talking with owner and bankroller of King Faisal Alhaji Grusah all over the news, and confident of victory.

His boys did not disappoint after taking a two goal lead before the break, forward Zubairu Ibrahim first met a brilliant pass from Mawuli Wayo with a one touch effort which was half saved by Razak Abalora before he headed home.

His second was a masterclass as his first touch took out a Kotoko defender before blasting home just few minutes to half time.

The Porcupine Warriors will pull one back through Cameroonian forward George Mfegue after the break but Zubairu restored King Faisal's two goal lead moments later.

And with ten minutes remaining, Mfegue gave Kotoko some hope with his second of the game but it was too late to rescue the Porcupine Warriors.

King Faisal join Asante Kotoko at the top of the league with the same points after the victory.

