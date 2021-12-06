Hasaacas Ladies have added the fourth trophy of the year to their cabinet

The CAF Women's Champions League finalist beat Lady Strikers to win the Women's Super Cup

Forward Veronica Appiah netted a brace as they won 3-2 in Madina

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Hasaacas Ladies are ending the year in style after beating Lady Strikers in the final of the Women's Super Cup to lift their fourth trophy in 2021.

The national women's league champions recovered from the champions league defeat to sweep their way through to the finals of the Super Cup, beating Lady Strikers 3-2 to win the title.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the western giants are seen celebrating their latest triumph.

Hasaacas Ladies win fourth trophy of the year after Women's Super Cup triumph. SOURCE: Twitter/ @wplgh_official

Source: Twitter

Having lost the CAF Champions League finals to Mamelodi Sundowns a fortnight ago, Hasaacas Ladies had less time to rest as they engaged in the Women's Super Cup.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

On Sunday night in Madina, Veronica Appiah wasted no time in giving the Doos the lead when she netted after 14 minutes..

The striker will double Hasaacas Ladies lead just before half time with a brilliant solo effort.

Lady Strikers' woes were compounded after the break following an own goal from defender Edith Ogbonna.

But Lady Strikers produced a spectacular finale to the game after Gladys Amfobea pulled one back with ten minutes remaining before defender Ellen Coleman made it 3-2.

However, the fightback was not enough as Hasaacas Ladies nicked another victory.

Hasaacas Ladies become the first Ghanaian team to win four trophies in a year, after winning the league, the FA Cup, WAFU Zone B Cup and now the Women's Super League.

Hasaacas Ladies return after Champions League defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Hasaacas Ladies have arrived in Ghana after two weeks in Egypt for the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian club finished second after a defeat to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals last Friday.

In photos posted on Twitter, the players, technical team and management members are seen leaving the Kotoko International Airport.

Source: Yen.com.gh