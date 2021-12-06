King Faisal owner Alhaji Grusah has sent a message to rivals Asante Kotoko after his side beat them in the GPL

King Faisal earned the bragging rights over their neighbours after a 3-2 victory on Sunday

Alhaji Grusah threw shades at Kotoko, claiming his team will use juvenile players to beat them

Bankroller and owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has taken a dig at rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko after his side's victory on Sunday, November 5, 2021.

According to Alhaji Grusah, he won't spend a dime in bringing foreign players to the club but he will recruit juvenile players and still beat the Porcupine Warriors.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Alhaji Grusah boastfully reacted to King Faisal's victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Video: We don't need foreign players but we will use colts boys to beat you - Alhaji Grusah boasts. SOURCE: Twitter/ @442GH

"We have a player that can run with any player in this country and that is Zubeiru. I told TV3 we will still beat Kotoko even without Osman Ibrahim and Emmanuel Sarkodie," he said in a post match interview.

"The referee awarded them a dubious penalty initially but we don't mind. We have beaten them, we scored three and they scored two. We won't buy players from outside, we used colts and second division players to beat them."

The victory keeps King Faisal joint top with the Reds, and put an end to Kotoko's unbeaten start to the Ghana Premier League.

