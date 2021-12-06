A lady has been spotted running commentary as drivers and mates strike

Ghana commercial drivers and conductors are on strike

Most of the lorry stations have been turned into playing fields by the drivers and mates

A lady has been spotted running commentary as striking commercial bus drivers and conductors engage in a football match at one of the lorry stations.

The lady, who is known by the name Ekua is believed to be a trader at the Ashaiman lorry station and is seen skillfully giving a vivid play-by-play update as a team of two sets engage in serious football.

In a video posted on Social Media, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the lady seems to understand the game and could make a living out of it.

Video drops as lady dexterously runs commentary as striking trotro drivers and mates play football. SOURCE: Facebook/ @JoyNews

Workers and commuters have been forced to walk to work and their various destinations due to the actions of the drivers and the mates.

It is yet to be known if there will be an end to the action, however, it is obvious a lot of commercial bus drivers have footballing talent in them.

Commercial bus drivers on strike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners announced its intention to launch a permanent national strike from Monday, 6 November as part of measures to force the government to remove certain taxes on petrol to reduce pumping.

According to the Coalition, the government two weeks ago failed to heed their demands for tax cuts and that is why they decided to embark on a sit-down strike.

The organization has asked its members to wear red belts to register their grievances with the government.

Thousands stranded as commercial drivers go on strike

Thousands of Ghanaian commuters have been left to their fates as commercial transport operators embark on a nationwide sit-down strike.

The strike which started in the early hours of Monday, December 6, 2021, left many lorry stations deserted as vehicle owners sat and watched on as passengers struggled.

