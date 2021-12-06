Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both been branded as good leaders at Manchester United by Fred

Fred who is a Brazilian footballer explained that he is excited with the chance of playing in the same team with Ronaldo

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United before the start of the ongoing Premier League season and has been impressive

Fred has made detailed explanation on how Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have been helping Manchester United teammates in the dressing room so far this season.

There is no doubt about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has been impressive since he made stunning return to Old Trafford after leaving Juventus and has helped the Red Devils to win many games.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno in action for Manchester United. Photo by OLI SCARFF

Bruno Fernandes on the other hand has been a tonic in Manchester United midfield considering his style of play and goals scored for the Red Devils.

What was their performance in last game against Arsenal?

Cristiano Ronaldo with a brace and Bruno Fernandes with a goal were both instrumental in helping Manchester United to come back from a goal down to beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford.

According to the report on Mirror and ESPN Brazil, Fred stated that he is happy to be sharing the same dressing room with Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fred's comment about Bruno and Ronaldo

"Cristiano Ronaldo really gives this positive help and he just wanted to help and it’s very positive for all of us.

"Everyone wants to have a great performance, both for themselves and the group, and if something goes wrong, we’ll demand from ourselves.''

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are currently occupying sixth position on the Premier League table and will face Young Boys in next Champions League game.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is considering making the City of Manchester his permanent home when he retires from football.

The Portuguese sensation and partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins as they took to social media to make the announcement.

Cristiano who already has four children is making plans to the future and a source stated that the player loves the north west and will likely stay in England.

It was gathered that Ronaldo is also looking to making a number of investments in England as he is already funding a hotel project which is being built in Manchester.

