Raf Ragnick's Manchester United era kicked off to a good start but it was nowhere near flying

This can be seen from the fact that Fred's winner for the Red Devils, came with 13 minutes left on the clock

Ghana's Jordan Ayew despite being on the losing side, put in one of his best performances for PatricK Vieira's side according to the stats

Jordan Ayew and his Crystal Palace team may have lost the game after 77 minutes of good showing, but the Ghanaian was particularly impressive according to stats.

Jordan Ayew, unlike the other games he's already played this season, was very involved in all the action from defensive duties to attacking ones.

According to the game statistics gathered by YEN.com.gh, from FotMob the 30-year-old won the most duels (11), in the game among players of both teams.

Ghanaian forward, Jordan Ayew. Source: Twitter/@CPFC & @jordan_ayew9

Source: Twitter

The Ghana Black Stars attacker, in addition to winning most duels, was also the player to have won the most number of fouls, five.

The younger brother of Ghana Black Star's captain, Andre Dede Ayew, created one chance and had two attempts at goal, albeit both shots were off target.

Jordan Ayew's effort of five ball recoveries, one intercepted ball, and three completed tackles out of three attempted tackles was good enough for manager Patrick Vieira to keep him on the pitch for 84 minutes.

Number seven shirted, Michael Olise, came on for the winger for the remaining 13 minutes of the game plus the five minutes of added time.

Jordan Ayew was voted Crystal Palace's best player and best forward awards last season but the 30 years old has not quite hit the heights of last season yet in the English Premier League for Crystal Palace.

