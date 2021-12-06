Ghanaian teenager, Mathew Anim Cudjoe missed what could have been one sour debut as he missed Dundee United's squad for the 0:3 defeat at the hands of Celtic

The 18 years old African under 20 cup of nations winner joined the Scottish club last month from Young Apostles

Whiles Mathew Anim Cudjoe waits on visa issues to be solved, he has already started training with Dundee United

Ghanaian teenager, Mathew Anim Cudjoe still has to wait on making his official debut for new club Dundee United after holding his first training session.

The 18-year-old, whose services was acquired by Scottish Premier League side, Dundee United, for a reported fee of 250, 000 euros (1,727,395 GHC), missed their 0:3 lose to Celtic FC at home.

The three-year deal, to be completed upon granting of a work permit by UK authorities, was announced on Dundee's website in November.

YEN.com.gh sighted training photos posted by Mathew Anim Cudjoe to his social media handle before the Scottish Premiership game between his fourth placed club and second placed Celtic at the Tannadice Park.

In March 2021, the midfielder helped Ghana lift the U20 African Cup of Nations, playing four games in the tournament, including the final, in which the Black Stars defeated Uganda 2-0.

The 18-year-old featured heavily for Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko in the 2019/2020 season before moving back to Young Apostles after his loan deal ended.

The 18-year old Ghanaian attacking midfielder was managed and discovered by Anim Addo, Manager of Ghanaian legend, Asamoah Gyan.

Dundee United excited by Anim Cudjoe prospects

Sporting director of Dundee Tony Asghar told the club website that Cudjoe was an exciting talent that would improve the club's attacking arsenal.

“We are delighted to welcome Mathew to Dundee United, he is a young and exciting talent that we can’t wait to watch develop further over the coming seasons.

“As a club we are continuously aiming to attract talented players – both in our local area, in markets we are well established in and in those that have been less explored.

He also showed appreciation to Cudjoe's former club, Young Apostles for completing the deal in a smooth and timely manner.

“Through opportunities created by the rules surrounding Brexit – we have looked at different markets we can look to gain a foothold.

