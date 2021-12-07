Fans of Arsenal have slammed Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey for his performance against Everton

The midfielder was one of the poor performers as the Gunners suffered a late defeat to Everton on Monday night

Partey had rated himself 4/10 before the game at the Goodison Park

Fans of Arsenal have descended heavily on Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey after another disastrous performance in the defeat to Everton on Monday night.

The midfielder scored low rating and was the player to have lost the ball the most as a late Demarai Gray goal saw Arsenal lose 2-1 at the Goodison Park.

After the game, fans took to Social Media to slander the man who costs the club 45 million Euros from Atletico Madrid.

'Partey turning out to be worst waste of fee than Mustafi' - Arsenal fans react after Everton defeat. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Squawka

"Arteta has favourites and that is his worst trait since joining the club a clear bias towards certain players William got given all the chances in the world but Ozil nada Maitland niles gets motm but doesn’t play again Partey plays soon as he is fit no matter who outperformed him," a Twitter fan with the name Arteta Out.

"I hear partey's bro in ghana did not have a ball, so Partey decided to do the ting....," added Hiram.

"All night there was a worrying lack of urgency and creativity on the ball from Arsenal. It felt static and uncertain from the off, apart from a handful of promising moves. Partey's form is becoming a real concern. Absence of Smith Rowe does not help but this was deeper than that," adds Sam Dean.

"Also, how has Ainsley Maitland-Niles gone from MOTM against Watford to barely playing at all when Thomas Partey is in this kind of form?," wrote Zach Lowy.

"Is Partey turning out to be worst waste of a fee than Mustafi?," wrote Matty Gooner.

Thomas Partey rates himself 4/10 at Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has scored himself a paltry rating of four out of ten, with regards to his performances at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old old believes he has still not hit the mark he expects and has promised Arsenal fans to deliver consistent top performances.

In an interview with Sky Sports posted by Football Daily on Twitter, Partey admitted he is his own biggest critique.

