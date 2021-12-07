President Akufo-Addo has revealed he can't support Hearts in the Ghana Premier League

The President had supported the team with GHC 1 million for their Africa campaign

However, Hearts buckled out of the tournament after defeat to JS Saoura

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has playfully told Hearts of Oak he cannot support them in the Ghana Premier League because of his affection for Asante Kotoko.

Akufo-Addo had supported the team with GHC 1 million for their African campaign which ended over the weekend in a disappointing defeat to Algeria JS Saoura.

In a visit to the President at his office at the Jubilee House, he told the Phobians his desire to see them succeed and make Ghana proud but domestically, he has a soft spot for another team.

'As far as the league is concerned, I can't say I wish you well' - Akufo-Addo to Hearts. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ShabanMo9

Source: Twitter

"I will donate to your campaign the same way I supported Asante Kotoko when they were going to Africa,” Akufo-Addo said to the delegation that paid a visit to him, as quoted by Pulse.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I wish you more success in the competition but as far as the league is concerned, I cannot say that I wish you well because the people in Kumasi will be very upset if I say that but nevertheless, I support your journey in Africa.”

Despite the donation to the team, Hearts of Oak embarrassingly exited from the CAF Confederation Cup after a 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura.

Hearts will now have to shift their attention to the Ghana Premier League, where they lie bottom with three outstanding games.

The Accra-based club were crowned champions of Ghana last season and also won the FA cup to secure the double.

Akufo-Addo supports Hearts with GHC 1 million

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian champions, Accra Hearts of Oak have been given GHC 1 million by President Nana Akufo-Addo to support their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Phobians paid a courtesy call on the President at his office in Accra, where the donation was made with the club urged to make Ghana proud in Africa.

In a photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team led by some Board Members were with the President and Sports Minister on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Read more:

Source: Yen