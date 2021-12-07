Robert Lewandowski has stated clearly that he is not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 Ballon d'Or award

The Bayern Munich striker was responding to suggestion made by Lionel Messi that Robert should get 2020 Ballon d'Or

Lewandowski also explained that he was sad with the fact that he finished second to Lionel Messi last month in Paris

Robert Lewandowski has finally given his true reaction to the 2021 Ballon d'Or award which he lost to Lionel Messi claiming that he was so disappointed and sad for not winning it.

On November 29, Lionel Messi became the first player on earth to win seven Ballon d'Or awards beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to win it in a big ceremony held in Paris.

Robert Lewandowski in action for Bayern Munich against Dortmund. Photo by Joosep Martinson

Many football fans around the world were livid with the decision of France Magazine to give Lionel Messi the award claiming that Robert Lewandowski should have won it.

Why did they think Robert should have won it?

Football followers around the world felt that Robert Lewandowski did more than Lionel Messi in the year 2021 by winning treble at Bayern Munich and also the number of goals he scored.

While speaking at the award night in Paris, Lionel Messi urged the organizers of the Ballon d'Or award to consider giving the 2020 edition to Robert Lewandowski.

The 2020 Ballon d'Or award night was cancelled because of COVID-19 trouble.

According to the report on Givemesport and and Marca, Robert Lewandowski stated that he only hopes that Lionel Messi's words are real.

Robert Lewandowski's statement

"I'm not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award.

"I would like it [Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just an empty words."

Messi, Jorginho ignored As sensational striker wins 2021 Golden player of the year award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how the 2021 Golden Player of the Year Award was presented to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski by Italian outlet.

Tuttosport issued the award to the Polish striker as the best player over the age of 21 in the last calendar year.

Complete Sports are reporting that the former Borussia Dortmund striker also received the accolade last year as well.

He beat former Barcelona captain and Argentina legend Lionel Messi as well as Italian midfielder Jorginho to the award.

Source: Yen.com.gh