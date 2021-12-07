Fabio Gama showed his Samba dancing skills at the signing of Kotoko's partnership deal with Betika

The Brazilian exhibited his immaculate moves to the sounds of 'Adowa'

Adowa is a local dance by the people of Ashanti Region and usually portrayed at traditional events

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Brazilian star, Fabio Gama displayed his Samba dancing skills at the unveiling of the club's new partner, Betika Ghana, on Tuesday morning.

The midfielder gloriously danced to the beautiful sounds of local Ghanaian dance, Adowa, as Kotoko announced a 2-year GHC 1.3 million partnership deal.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Fabio Gama and a traditional 'adowa' dancer wowed dignitaries at the event.

'Samba meets Adowa' - Video of Kotoko's Brazilian star Fabio Gama dancing to 'adowa' sounds drop. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC @442GH

Source: Twitter

"When Samba meets Adowa, the result is Betika Dance...And that's how we launched our 2-year GHs 1.3m partnership/sponsorship with betting giants, Betika," Kotoko wrote on Twitter in announcing the deal.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Porcupine Warriors have started the new season in the best possible way and currently sit top of the Ghana Premier League.

The new partnership is expected to boost the club as they seek to wrestle the league title from Hearts of Oak.

Asante Kotoko are Ghana's record champions with 23 League titles and two African Champions League titles.

King Faisal ends Kotoko's unbeaten start to the season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, King Faisal Babies FC earned the bragging rights over their nieghbours Kumasi Asante Kotoko after halting their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Ibrahim Zubairu's hat-trick was enough as the 'In Sha Allah' boys grabbed all three points with a 3-2 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

King Faisal's Zubairu Ibrahim first met a brilliant pass from Mawuli Wayo with a one touch effort which was half saved by Razak Abalora before he headed home.

His second was a masterclass as his first touch took out a Kotoko defender before blasting home just few minutes to half time.

The Porcupine Warriors will pull one back through Cameroonian forward George Mfegue after the break but Zubairu restored King Faisal's two goal lead moments later.

And with ten minutes remaining, Mfegue gave Kotoko some hope with his second of the game but it was too late to rescue the Porcupine Warriors.

Source: Yen