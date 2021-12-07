Gladson Awako: Olympics withdraw case as Hearts complete GHC 50k Awako payment

YEN.com.gh reported the 30-year-old, after a long unexplained absence from his new club, Hearts of Oak since his move returned to training on Tuesday, November 23

Gladson Awako's long absence was said to be due to unresolved issues with the full payment of his transfer fee of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis

Great Olympics since then have sued their derby rivals Hearts of Oak for the arrears, but have now withdrawn the case

Accra Great Olympics have confirmed that they have withdrawn a civil lawsuit against Accra rivals Hearts of Oak over arrears on Gladson Awako's transfer fees.

Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer, Oluboi Commodore confirmed that they withdrew the lawsuit only because Hearts of Oak come through with the 50,000 Ghana cedis they owed.

Speaking to Fox FM on Tuesday, the Olympics CEO said;

“Hearts of Oak have done the needful in relation to the Gladson Awako case so the case has been withdrawn from the court.

Ghanaian International, Gladson Awako.

Source: Twitter

"Hearts of Oak has paid the arrears of GHC50,000 being the final payment of the Awako transfer fee so there’s no case now".

Mr Oluboi Commodore further opined that they wanted Hearts of Oak to show his club respect, as in his words, "the issue was not only about the money they had to pay."

The 30-year-old was signed from city rivals Accra Great Olympics four months ago but did not join his new club till a month ago.

Initially, it was rumored that, the Ghanaian forward had developed second thoughts about joining city rivals Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics.

Later, word had it that Awako had not started training with the 2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions because there were issues with the player's registration.

The first instalment of Awako's one hundred thousand

Ghana cedis transfer fee was paid on 13th September and the second instalment was set to be paid on October 2.

Hearts of Oak failed to meet the deadline to finish paying the amount and that led to Olympics making the agreement public in an attempt to force the Phobians to settle their debt.

Accra Hearts of Oak, defending champions of the league, at the time found themselves languishing at the bottom of the 20/21 league table.

The Phobians had a torrid season to say the least, after back to back elimination from first, the CAF Champions league, then recently, the CAF Confederations Cup play-offs.

