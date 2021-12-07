Video: AFCON trophy arrives in host nation, Cameroon, after tour

The TotalEnergies AFCON trophy has completed a tour around the 24 countries competing for the gold cup in January

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations trophy arrived in Ghana on November 16, 2021 as part of a two-day trophy tour of the country

Today, December 7, the trophy was presented to host nation of the 33rd edition, Cameroon in a ceremony held in the capital city

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has today, December 7, presented the 2021 TotalEnergies AFCON trophy to host nation of this edition, Cameroon.

The presentation of the third and current Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy was done in a little ceremony in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh, captured the taking out of the AFCON trophy from a case and it's placement on a TotalEnergies white stand.

The event had CAF dignitaries as well as Cameroonian officials and the press all present, as pictures and videos were taken.

This comes after the trophy toured all the 24 nations due to participate in the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations including Ghana.

The continental trophy visited offices of some selected Total fuel stations and some principal streets in the capital city, Accra, on November 17.

The trophy, accompanied by CAF ambassadors while on tour, will be contested for by participating countries in the tournament set to commence on January 9 and end on February 6, 2022.

The TotalEnergies AFCON is a tournament between the 24 best African teams, divided into 6 pools of 4 teams, and is played in 52 matches.

Former Ghana Black Stars players posed with trophy

Former Ghana internationals, Stephen Appiah and Derek Boateng were present as the AFCON trophy arrived in Ghana for a two day tour.

The Total AFCON trophy will made its way through most of the Total Stations as part of activities to raise awareness of the competition next year.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stephen Appiah, an ambassador of Total Energies and former teammate Derek Boateng were on sight to receive the trophy.

