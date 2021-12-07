Former Ghana defender Dan Quaye has blamed the GFA for Adiyiah's obscure international career

The 2006 World Cup squad member believes Ghana will not be struggling for a striker after Asamoah Gyan had the U20 World Cup winner been treated well

Adiyiah disappeared from the scene after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Ghana defender Dan Quaye has placed blame at the doors of the Football Association Dominic Adiyiah's obscure international career.

The FIFA U20 World Cup winner and best player disappeared from the scene after South Africa 2010, despite showing great potential.

In quotes on Ghanasoccernet, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the former Hearts of Oak player believes if Adiyiah had been properly managed Ghana would not be looking for a replacement for Asamoah Gyan.

Ex-Ghana defender Dan Quaye blames GFA for Dominic Adiyiah's career woes. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Ghanasoccernet

Source: Twitter

“We don’t treat our players well. Now, the country is struggling to find Asamoah Gyan’s replacement. If we had taken good care of our players, by now Dominic Adiyiah could have stepped up and bagged the goals for the Black Stars," Quaye said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“If I may ask, where is Adiyiah now? We are the cause of his downfall," he added.

“I will blame the Ghana FA and the technical handlers of the national team for Adiyiah’s struggle because there was no consistency in handing him a call-up."

Dominic Adiyiah was the star of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt 2009, as Ghana became the first country to lift the trophy.

His phenomenal display at the U20 World Cup, earned him a mouthwatering move to European giants AC Milan, a team that had the likes of Zlatan Ibramovic, Seedorf and Ronadhino at that time.

However, after struggles to break into the first team, he career took a magnificent nosedive and these days he plays in Thailand for Chiangmai United.

Dan Quaye wants Ghana coach to recall K.P Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana defender, Dan Quaye has advised Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac to recall some experienced players ahead of the World Cup qualifiers play-offs.

The ex-Hearts of Oak center-back wants Milovan Rajevac to invite Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng, unattached Kwadwio Asamoah, Harrison Afful of Columbus Crew and Saudi-based John Boye.

In an interview with Aben FM, the 2006 Ghana World Cup squad member revealed the experience of the mentioned players is needed for Ghana to make it to the competition next year.

Source: Yen.com.gh