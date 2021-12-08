Gloria Kumedzro: Meet Ghana's youngest female referee who is just 17-years-old

Gloria Sena Kumedzro is the youngest female referee in Ghana

The 17-year-old is currently a class one referee and officiated in the just ended Women's Super League

Sena Kumedzro is still in school and has found a way of combining her education with her passion

In Ghana, not many females get to nurture their passion with regards to sports as it is deemed as a male dominated field.

However, following the successes of female athletes and quite recently Hasaacas Ladies in football, the doors seems to be gradually opening for girls to hone their skills.

One of the discoveries made, credit to Reality page on Facebook, at the just ended Women's Super League, is the spotting of 17-year-old female referee, Gloria Sena Kumedzro.

As a teenager, Gloria is still in school and attends E.P.C Mawuko Girls Senior High School in the Volta Region. Gloria is in SHS 2.

The young official discovered her passion for handling games at a very tender age while in Primary School at the Ho Bankoe R.C Girls.

She took the steps to follow her dreams despite the stereotype that came with it, passing her class three and class two exams.

She is now a class one referee and was on the lines in the third and four place match between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Prison Ladies last week.

"They saw my performance and said I was good at the job and so I was advised to go run the referee fitness test with a promise to help me get a shot at the Ghana Women's Premier League," she told Reality.

"The first match I officiated was between Immigration Ladies vs Halifax Ladies. The game was indeed tough but I made it and I was extremely happy because everybody commended me for a good job done," she added.

With the National Women's League set to start in the coming weeks, the refereeing prodigy is expected to have her breakthrough season.

