Edmund Addo played a key role as Sheriff secured a late draw against Shaktar Donetsk

The Ghana midfielder lasted the entire duration as Sheriff drop to the Europa League

Addo has been outstanding for the Moldovan giants in the UEFA Champions League

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo was in action for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night as they traveled to secure a draw against Shaktar Donetsk.

The Black Stars player lasted the entire duration as a late goal from Boban Nikolov handed the visitors a vital draw, which see them drop to the UEFA Europa League.

In photos posted on Facebook, the 21-year-old Ghanaian is seen in action for the Sheriff in a fairytale campaign in Europe's elite competition.

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo shines as Sheriff Tiraspol snatch late draw in UCL clash against Shaktar Doneskt. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ChampionsLeague

Source: Twitter

Having started all five previous games in group D, Addo was in the starting line up in Ukraine as Tiraspol hoped to complete their UEFA Champions League campaign on a high.

However, the Moldovans conceded late in the first half after Fernando opened the scoring for Shaktar in front of their home fans.

Addo was in devastating form last night, winning and distributing passes effortlessly from the middle.

Just as the game seemed to be headed for a win for the hosts, Boban Nikolov snatched a late draw as Sheriff finished the group behind Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Top clubs chase Edmund Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana Black Stars player, Edmund Addo has had many offers come in for him from a number of top European clubs after making his UEFA Champions League appearance.

This was confirmed by the agent of the player, Oliver Arthur of AuthurLegacy Sports M.L in an interview with Angel TV.

The agent said the interests and offers will be discussed with the 21-year-old so he can make a decision on where he best thinks would suit him.

Edmund Addo invited to the Black Stars

Head coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac has invited two new players in his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Serbian tactician handed call ups to teen sensation Felix Afena Gyan and Moldova-based Edmund Addo.

In the squad released on Thursday on the official website of the Ghana Football Association, YEN.com.gh spotted the two new additions to the team.

Source: Yen