The Amputee team of Ghana have arrived after their success in Tanzania

The Amputee team emerged champions of the Africa Amputee Cup of Nations which ended last weekend

The team was met by a delegation from the Ministry and the National Sports Authority

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The national Amputee team of Ghana has finally touched down in Accra after winning the Africa Cup hosted by Tanzania.

The team defeated Liberia 3-2 in the final to emerge champions of Africa.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team led by captain Richard Attah Opainstil were met by National Sports Authority chairman, Professor Peter Twumasi and a delegation from the Sports Ministry.

Victorious Amputee team finally arrive in Ghana after Africa Cup triumph. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SaddickAdams

Source: Twitter

The national Amputee team started the championship with an opening game against Egypt, a game they won 3-0.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Boosted by the victory, the team thrashed rivals Nigeria 4-0 to make it to the quarter finals. Team Ghana then squared off against Kenya, beating the East Africans 2-0 to set up a semifinal clash with Angola. Ghana defeated Angola 3-1.

In the final against Liberia, Ghana edged their neighbours in a five goal thriller.

Following their victory, a video popped up on Social Media where the team begged to be airlifted home. Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif made sure their travelling expense back was covered.

Amputee team beg to be airlifted home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, newly crowned Africa Amputee Cup of Nations Champions, team Ghana, has been left stranded in Tanzania despite finishing the tournament by clinching the ultimate.

The Amputee team is calling on government to help them return home as they are short of funds in the East African nation.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, captain Richard Attah Opainstil explained the team self financed itself to the competition but have been left with no money and want help to return home

Source: Yen.com.gh