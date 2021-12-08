Barcelona travel to Germany to face their worst nightmare, Bayern Munich in the final matchday of the 2021 UEFA Champions League group stages

Bayern Munich, the overwhelming favorites to win the Group E game, are set to face FC Barcelona in front of an empty Allianz Arena unlike their first meeting

Xavi and his Catalan boys need to win the game to seal qualification to the next round of the competition, and fans seem to think that won't happen

A match viewing centre's announcement board sighted by YEN.com.gh labelled the game "Road to Europa" as a troll to the Catalan club.

Barcelona travel to the Allianz Arena with the burden of having to put on a show not less than outstanding against Bayern Munich if they are to avoid elimination.

Xavi and his charges need nothing other than a win to make sure they are not kicked down into the UEFA Europa League, a competition second to the champions league.

For the new Catalan coach and former player, and fans of the club, an elimination from the elite club competition would be the worst outcome in decades.

Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t want to do that — per his press conference, he’s going to choose his best possible lineup. Brace yourself for some fireworks, gentlemen. This could get very interesting.

One user going by the handle, @Oscarnuwati tweeted:

"Oh how, Road to Europa s3n? Bayern Munich should be considerate. "

Another user with the handle, @majezty_1 tweeted:

"Road to EUROPA"@EuropaLeague Barcelona dodging your invitation please arrest him"

In a comment under, former Bayern Munich player, Bastian Schweinsteiger's tweet that read; "Guess who's hiding here with me?", One @HUSTAZ2, tweeted:

"Barcelona road to EUROPA LEAGUE"

Bayern Munich has enjoyed endless victories over Barcelona in the past as the Bavarians lead the Catalans in head-to-head meetings (seven wins to Barca's two), with the most memorable being an 8:2 drubbing in 2020's UEFA Champions League quarter finals.

That particular game and the 3:0 defeat at the Camp Nou earlier this season in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League will be haunting Barcelona in today's game but a revenge would certainly also be on their minds.

