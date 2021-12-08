Sulley Muntari scored amazing goals for Portsmouth during his time in the English Premier League

On December 8, 2008, the Ghanaian midfielder netted a beautiful goal against Aston Villa

In celebrating his performance on that day, video of the goal has been circulating on social media

Ghanaian football legend, Sulley Muntari carved his named in the history of the English Premier League on this day in 2007, when he scored an outstanding goal for Portsmouth against Aston Villa.

Muntari netted a brace as Portsmouth defeated Aston Villa 3-1, but it was his strike few yards from the center circle that endeared him to the Pompey fans.

In photos posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian was remember for the famous belter.

Video of Sulley Muntari's brace for Portsmouth against Aston Villa on this day in 2007 drops. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet Getty Images

Muntari, who was man of the match in the game doubled Portsmouth lead after Craig Gardner had netted an own goal in the 10th minute. Muntari's goal was a beauty after taking on two defenders before beautifully curling home.

The Ghanaian then put the game beyond Aston Villa by netting his second to make it 3-0 for Portsmouth.

Gareth Barry pulled one back for the hosts from the spot in the 72nd minute.

Sulley Muntari played 29 times for Portsmouth, scoring four goals and winning the FA Cup before Italian giants Inter Milan snatched him up the following season.

