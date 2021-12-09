Algeria has line up a pre-AFCON friendly against the Black Stars of Ghana

The Africa champions will play the Black Stars in Qatar

Both countries will start preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations this month

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Black Stars of Ghana will play African champions Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly in Qatar next month before the tournament in Cameroon.

Algeria and Ghana are preparing for Africa's elite competition, which begins on January 9, 2021 and ends on February 6, 2022.

In a post on Twitter by Algeria's sports portal DZ Foot, the Algerian Football Federation confirmed the encounter with the Black Stars.

African champions Algeria line up friendly against Ghana ahead AFCON 2021. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet Getty Images

Source: Twitter

"Algeria will hold its pre-AFCON2021 training camp in Doha, Qatar, with two friendly matches scheduled there in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon: They will play Gambia and Ghana. The team will fly directly from Qatar to Douala, Cameroon for AFCON 2021," wrote DZ Foot.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Black Stars last played Alegria in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, where an Asamoah Gyan late goal handed Ghana victory.

The West Africa giants reached the finals of the Nations Cup in 2015, but have since struggled to make it past the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Algeria won the 2019 championship after beating Senegal in the final in Egypt.

With the friendly planned to be played in Qatar, that means the Black Stars will also be camping in the Asian country before leaving for Cameroon.

Coach Milovan Rajevac will be expected to name his provisional squad later this month before the final team for AFCON 2021 is released.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C at AFCON 2021

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nation alongside 1976 winners Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

The four times Africa Champions were handed a tricky draw at the draw held in Cameroon at the Yaoundé Conference Center.

In the final draw posted on Twitter by CAF, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars will play Morocco, Gabon and Comoros at the group stages of the competition.

Source: Yen